Go Fashion IPO: What GMP reflects on last date of public issue subscription

According to market observers, Go Fashion IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹470, which is ₹30 down from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹500. They said that such a fall in the current nosediving market is quite expected. They said that Go Fashion IPO grey market premium has been oscillating around ₹500 for last one week and that reflects strong sentiment among the investors in regard to the public issue. They expected this to translate in huge rise in subscription level of the IPO.

