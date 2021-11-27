Go Fashion IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allocation

According to market observers, Go Fashion IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹500, which is ₹20 up from its yesterday's evening grey market premium of ₹480. They went on to add that yesterday morning, Go Fashion IPO GMP was ₹540 that went on to dip up to ₹480 by evening. But, in morning today there were some recovery in Go Fahion share price in the grey market. Market observers said that this rise in the Go Fashion IPO GMP is good sign as this rise has been registered after heavy bloodbath at Dalal Street.

