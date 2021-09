Godavari Biorefineries said that of the net proceeds from the IPO, ₹214 crore will be used for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. It will utilise ₹44.84 crore to fund capital expenditure for expanding sugarcane crushing operations and ₹10.62 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure for the potash unit. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.