Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment date likely today; Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd received decent response from investors. As the bidding period has ended, applicants now watch out for Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised today.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment date is likely today, October 28, and the company is expected to fix the basis of share allotment soon. The public issue was open from October 23 to 25 and the IPO listing date is October 30.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on October 29 and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also through the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Godavari Biorefineries IPO registrar.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status online check can be done by following a few simple steps mentioned below:

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Godavari Biorefineries Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Godavari Biorefineries Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP Today Godavari Biorefineries shares are displaying a muted trend in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP today, grey market premium today, is ₹5 per share. This indicates that Godavari Biorefineries shares are trading higher by ₹5 apiece than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Godavari Biorefineries shares is ₹357 apiece, which is at 1.42% premium to the IPO price of ₹352 per share.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Details Godavari Biorefineries IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, October 23, and closed on Friday, October 25. Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment date is likely today, October 28, and the IPO listing is October 30. Godavari Biorefineries shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO price band was set at ₹334 to ₹352 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹554.75 crore from the book-built issue which consisted of a fresh issue of 92.32 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹325 crore and an offer for sale of 65.26 lakh shares worth ₹229.75 crore.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO has been subscribed 1.83 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 1.71 times in the retail category, 2.76 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 0.90 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.