Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Today marks the opening of the initial public offering for Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, a company specializing in ethanol and bio-based chemicals. The IPO begins today (Wednesday, October 23), and will conclude on Friday, October 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, October 22, the company secured over ₹166 crore from anchor investors, a day before the commencement of its public share-sale. Notable investors in the anchor book included HDFC Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Societe General, and SBI General Insurance, as detailed in a circular on the BSE website.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹334 to ₹352 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Godavari Biorefineries IPO lot size is 42 equity shares and in multiples of 42 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godavari Biorefineries IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Based in Maharashtra, Godavari Biorefineries is a leading producer of ethanol-based chemicals in India, with a diverse product portfolio encompassing bio-based chemicals, sugar, various grades of ethanol, and power.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Wednesday's deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Review Systematix Institutional Equities According to the brokerage's analysis, the government's favorable ethanol regulations and the growing demand for bio-based chemicals are key factors in the company's growth. The brokerage believes that the government is committed to reaching 20% blending, which would help India's ethanol and sugar industries.

Strong long-term prospects for the business are presented by growing customer preference for safer chemicals and stricter laws imposed by governments across the world over the usage of dangerous chemicals. Future growth will be fueled by the company's persistent focus on creating cleaner chemistry through its robust internal R&D.

“At the upper end of the price band ( ₹334-352), the issue isvalued at 15.7x FY24 EV/EBITDA compared with ~18.9x for Balrampur Chini, ~16.9x for Triveni Engineering and ~12.3x for Dalmia Bharat Sugars. We recommend ‘Subscribing to the issue," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swastika Investmart Ltd Although the company is the biggest producer of MPO worldwide and a major participant in ethanol-based specialty chemicals, the brokerage is quite neutral about the issue and has mentioned a number of challenges, including the company's financial difficulties.

The brokerage noted that the IPO seemed to be expensive and that the company has a large debt load.

“While the company may benefit from the liberalised ethanol production norms, the current IPO valuation is not recommended. Investors who believe in the company's long-term prospects and are willing to accept the risks associated with the high debt and recent financial challenges may consider applying with caution," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godavari Biorefineries IPO Details The initial public offering includes a combination of issuing new equity shares worth ₹325 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh equity shares valued at ₹230 crore, at the upper end of the price range, by promoters and an investor. This results in a total IPO size of ₹555 crore.

Mandala Capital AG Ltd, a private equity firm, is selling 49.27 lakh shares through the OFS route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proceeds from the fresh issue amounting to ₹240 crore will be utilized for debt payment, and the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

The Godavari Biorefineries IPO's book running lead managers are Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited, while the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP today Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹352 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts at investorgain.com predict that the current IPO GMP trend will remain unchanged until the listing day, based on the grey market activity over the last seven sessions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}