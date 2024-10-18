Godavari Biorefineries IPO price band set at ₹334-352 apiece; here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Godavari Biorefineries IPO price band is fixed at 334 to 352, opening on October 23 and closing on October 25. The company aims to raise 554.75 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale components.

Saloni Goel
Published18 Oct 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Godavari Biorefineries IPO price band set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>334-352 apiece; here are 10 key things to know from RHP
Godavari Biorefineries IPO price band set at ₹334-352 apiece; here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Godavari Biorefineries has fixed the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which is slated to open for subscription on October 23, in the range of 334 to 352 apiece. 

Godavari Biorefineries IPO will close for subscription on October 25. The anchor investment date is fixed as October 22. The allotment of shares will likely take place on October 28 with listing likely on October 30.

The initial share sale is a mix of fresh issue worth 325 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 229.75 crore. Overall, the company is looking to raise 554.75 crore.

Under the OFS, Mandala Capital will be selling its entire stake of 49,26,983 equity shares. It had acquired the stock at an average price of 188.91 per share. Other selling shareholders include promoters Somaiya Agencies Private Limited, Samir Shantilal Somaiya, Lakshmiwadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited, Filmedia Communication Systems Private Limited and Somaiya Properties and Investments Private Limited.

The proceeds raised from the fresh share sale will be utilised for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOGodavari Biorefineries IPO price band set at ₹334-352 apiece; here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.15
10:31 AM | 18 OCT 2024
18.35 (3.47%)

Tata Steel share price

154.10
10:31 AM | 18 OCT 2024
1.75 (1.15%)

Tata Motors share price

908.20
10:31 AM | 18 OCT 2024
16.5 (1.85%)

Axis Bank share price

1,186.25
10:30 AM | 18 OCT 2024
54.1 (4.78%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Torrent Power share price

1,981.60
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
42.7 (2.2%)
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,047.80
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-353.7 (-5.53%)

360 One Wam share price

1,056.60
10:27 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-50.65 (-4.57%)

Infosys share price

1,885.05
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-84.45 (-4.29%)

Heg share price

495.70
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-18.46 (-3.59%)
More from Top Losers

Tejas Networks share price

1,198.50
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
74 (6.58%)

Axis Bank share price

1,185.30
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
53.15 (4.69%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,429.10
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
188.75 (4.45%)

Wipro share price

546.25
10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
17.45 (3.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.