Godavari Biorefineries IPO price band is fixed at ₹ 334 to ₹ 352, opening on October 23 and closing on October 25. The company aims to raise ₹ 554.75 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale components.

Godavari Biorefineries IPO will close for subscription on October 25. The anchor investment date is fixed as October 22. The allotment of shares will likely take place on October 28 with listing likely on October 30.

The initial share sale is a mix of fresh issue worth ₹325 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of ₹229.75 crore. Overall, the company is looking to raise ₹554.75 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the OFS, Mandala Capital will be selling its entire stake of 49,26,983 equity shares. It had acquired the stock at an average price of ₹188.91 per share. Other selling shareholders include promoters Somaiya Agencies Private Limited, Samir Shantilal Somaiya, Lakshmiwadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited, Filmedia Communication Systems Private Limited and Somaiya Properties and Investments Private Limited.

The proceeds raised from the fresh share sale will be utilised for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.