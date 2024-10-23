Godavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed 27% on day 1; check subscription status, GMP, other key details

The 555 crore IPO was subscribed only 27 per cent on the first day of subscription.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Oct 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Godavari Biorefineries IPO begins today (Wednesday, October 23), and will conclude on Friday, October 25.
Godavari Biorefineries IPO begins today (Wednesday, October 23), and will conclude on Friday, October 25.

Godavari Biorefineries initial public offering (IPO) witnessed a slow start on October 23, the first day of bidding. Godavari Biorefineries IPO was subscribed 27% on first day.

According to subscription data from the exchanges, retail investors subscribed 48 percent, while non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 12 percent. Qualified institutional buyers portion remained unsubscribed.

On October 22, the ethanol producer raised 166.42 crore from 15 anchor investors at the upper price band, out of the total issue size. Notable participants in the anchor book included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and the Carnelian Structural Shift Fund, backed by Vikas Khemani.

Also Read | Godavari Biorefineries IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status. Should you apply?

Godavari Biorefineries IPO details

The Godavari Biorefineries IPO will be open for subscription from October 23 to 25, with a price range of 334 to 352 per share. The IPO includes a fresh equity issue worth 325 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 65.27 lakh shares, amounting to 230 crore, by promoters and an investor.

This brings the total IPO size to 555 crore. Private equity firm Mandala Capital AG Ltd will be selling 49.27 lakh shares through the OFS.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily go towards repaying 240 crore in debt, with the rest allocated for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Godavari Biorefineries IPO: 10 key risks to know before subscribing to the issue

At the upper price band, the company's valuation stands at 1,800 crore. Of the total issue, 50 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Godavari Biorefineries, located in Maharashtra, is a prominent producer of ethanol-based chemicals in India. The company offers a varied range of products, including bio-based chemicals, sugar, ethanol, and power. These products cater to several sectors, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, power, fuel, personal care, and cosmetics.

SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital Markets are acting as the lead managers for the IPO.

Also Read | Godavari Biorefineries garners ₹166 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP

The shares of Godavari Biorefineries is currently not trading in the grey market. This means that the estimates listing price of Godavari Biorefineries IPO is likely to be 352.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOGodavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed 27% on day 1; check subscription status, GMP, other key details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.80
03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.65 (-1.1%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.00
03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-1.51%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
8.35 (4.8%)

Tata Power share price

437.45
03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
1.45 (0.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.25
03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
37.85 (12.08%)

Coforge share price

7,545.45
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
749.85 (11.03%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,265.15
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
94.8 (8.1%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,683.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
251.15 (3.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports share price

242.80
03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-20.3 (-7.72%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,392.50
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-321.45 (-6.82%)

ABB India share price

7,710.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-464.45 (-5.68%)

Siemens share price

6,872.25
03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-363.5 (-5.02%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,192.65
03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
99.05 (9.06%)

Godfrey Phillips India share price

6,842.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
565.3 (9.01%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

948.20
03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
74.15 (8.48%)

BLS International Services share price

380.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
29.6 (8.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-20.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-20.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.