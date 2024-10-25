Godavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed 1.83 times on Day 3; check GMP, subscription status, other details

Godavari Biorefineries Limited's IPO combines a fresh issue with an offer-for-sale component. The public issue was oversubscribed 1.83 times as investors bid for 2.06 crore shares compared to 1.12 crore shares available.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published25 Oct 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Godavari Biorefineries IPO was subscribed 1.83 times on October 25, the final day of bidding.
Godavari Biorefineries IPO was subscribed 1.83 times on October 25, the final day of bidding. (Photo: Company website)

Godavari Biorefineries Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.83 times on the third and final day of the bidding process, as investors bid for 2.06 crore shares compared to 1.12 crore shares available. 

The book build issue combines a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The IPO opened for bidding on October 23. 

Also Read | Afcons Infrastructure IPO receives tepid response on day 1 of bidding

On the final day of the bidding, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion of the public issue was subscribed 2.76 times. Retail investors followed the QIBs, subscribing 1.71 times on top of their allotted portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed to the public offer 0.90 times on the final day, according to data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The IPO price band was set at 334 to 352 per equity share with a face value of 10 per share. The company raised 166.42 crore from its anchor investors. The IPO has a lot size of 42 shares. 

The company intends to raise 554.75 crore from the public issue, of which 325 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares.

Also Read | Godavari Biorefineries IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Godavari Biorefineries IPO GMP today

As of October 25, Godavari Biorefineries IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is 5. The GMP is the investor's willingness to pay more on top of the issue price.

The company's price band is at the upper level of 352, and according to investorgain.com, the estimated listing price of Godavari Biorefineries IPO is 357. The public issue is expected to list at a gain of 1.42 per cent. 

Also Read | Usha Financial Services IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status & other key details

Godavari Biorefineries IPO details

Godavari Biorefineries is an ethanol-based chemicals manufacturer. The company's product portfolio includes bio-based chemicals, sugar, various grades of ethanol, and power. These products are used in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavours and fragrances, power, fuel, personal care, and cosmetics.

The public issue offers 1,12,74,739 or 1.12 crore shares, of which 20 per cent are to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15 per cent to Non-Institutional Investors, 35 per cent to retail investors, and 30 per cent to anchor investors.

Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the booking runners for the public issue, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOGodavari Biorefineries IPO subscribed 1.83 times on Day 3; check GMP, subscription status, other details

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,145.90
03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
21.4 (1.9%)

Coforge share price

7,730.80
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
31.85 (0.41%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,252.95
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-41.35 (-1.8%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.