Goel Construction IPO allotment likely today: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

Goel Construction IPO allotment: After a healthy bidding round for the initial public offering (IPO) of Goel Construction IPO on the Indian stock market, the investors are now focusing on the share allotment of the public issue, which is expected on Monday, 8 September 2025.

Stock market investors can check the status of the Goel Construction IPO allotment online through the official portal of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd, or on the official Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

People can follow the steps below to check the status online on the BSE and the registrar's website.

Goel Construction IPO share allotment status on BSE Step 1: Visit the allotment page on the official BSE website to check the online status for the Goel Construction IPO allotment.

Direct Link Here — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ from the options listed under ‘Issue Type’.

Step 3: Select ‘Goel Construction’ IPO from the options displayed under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4: Enter your PAN ID or application number.

Step 5: Select the ‘I am not a Robot’ to verify your identity, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Goel Construction IPO share allotment status on MUFG Intime India Step 1: To check the official share allotment status of the Goel Construction IPO at the registrar, MUFG Intime India's website, you have to visit the following link.

Direct Link Here — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html#

Step 2: Select the ‘Goel Construction IPO’ from the dropdown list. The name of the public issue will be available once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3: To check the current status, select the Application Number, Demat account, or PAN link.

Step 4: Determine if the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5: Provide the necessary details for the option chosen in Step 2 to check the final share allotment status.

After following all five steps, your Goel Construction IPO share allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Goel Construction IPO latest GMP As of Monday, 8 September 2025, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of the Goel Construction IPO stands at ₹56 per share. With the upper price band for the issue at ₹263, the shares of the company are expected to be listed at ₹319 per share, a premium of 21.29%, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an investor's willingness to pay more for a public issue. The IPO's GMP jumped to its current level of ₹56 per share on Monday, compared to its earlier ₹51 per share levels.

Goel Construction IPO details Mint reported earlier that the Goel Construction IPO is offering a fresh issuance of shares valued at ₹80.81 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to ₹18.96 crore by the selling shareholders, who are promoters.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the public issue to acquire additional equipment and fleets worth ₹41.74 crore, settle ₹23.05 crore in company borrowings and the remaining proceeds for general corporate needs.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP acts as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar for the issue. Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. and Rikhav Securities Ltd. are the company's market makers.

