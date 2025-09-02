Goel Construction IPO: Issue booked 2.15x so far on the first bidding day. Check GMP, other key details.

Goel Construction IPO commenced on Tuesday, September 2 and will conclude on Thursday, September 4. Goel Construction IPO price band has been set at ₹250 to ₹263 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 400 equity shares and in multiples of 400 shares thereafter.

Goel Construction Company Limited (GCCL), established in 1997, operates in the construction and infrastructure sector with a solid presence across various industries. The firm specializes in civil and structural construction, with skills encompassing cement plants, dairies, hospitals, steel, power facilities, pharmaceuticals, and projects for institutions.

GCCL’s main emphasis and core competence are rooted in constructing cement plants, power facilities, dairy plants, and other industrial structures, where it has built a reputation for dependability and punctual project completion.

Since its establishment, the company has successfully executed and completed 19 projects with a total contract value of ₹1,13,499.37 lakhs across a variety of Indian states. As of June 30, 2025, GCCL is currently working on 14 projects in eight states, backed by an order book amounting to ₹59,660.28 lakhs, which offers strong visibility for future revenues.

The company has effectively broadened its geographical reach to include Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, showcasing its capability to handle projects throughout India.

To facilitate efficient project delivery, GCCL operates a fleet of 202 pieces of equipment and machinery, which includes boom placers, transit mixers, excavators, tipper trucks, compactors, rollers, tower cranes, backhoe loaders, batching plants, hydra cranes, and more. The company’s asset base equips it to complete projects within stringent deadlines while managing costs effectively.

Goel Construction IPO subscription status Goel Construction IPO subscription status is 2.15x on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 1.87x, and NII portion was booked 1.27 times. The qualified institutional buyers portion is booked 3.50 times.

The company has received bids for 55,04,400 shares against 25,55,600 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 15:19 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Goel Construction IPO details The Goel Construction IPO includes a fresh issuance of shares valued at ₹80.81 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to ₹18.96 crore by the selling shareholders who are promoters.

Of the total 38.08 lakh shares available, 46.48% have been set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 13.96% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 32.56% for retail investors. Additionally, a quota of 76,000 shares has been allocated for employees.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for acquiring additional equipment and fleets ( ₹41.74 crore), settling borrowings ( ₹23.05 crore), and for general corporate needs.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP acts as the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar for the issue. Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. and Rikhav Securities Ltd. are the market makers for the company.

Goel Construction IPO GMP today Goel Construction IPO GMP today is +53. This indicates Goel Construction share price were trading at a premium of ₹53 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Goel Construction share price was indicated at ₹316 apiece, which is 20.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹263.

According to the analysis of the last six sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is rising today, indicating an anticipated strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹58, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.