Joyalukkas withdraws IPO worth ₹2,300 crore
- Joyalukkas India Ltd has withdrawn its ₹2,300 crore initial public offering (IPO)
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas India Ltd. has withdrawn its ₹2,300 crore initial public offering (IPO), reported Reuters, citing a document on the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) website on Tuesday. The company last year had filed its draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator to raise funds via public issue.
