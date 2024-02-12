Gold Plus Glass Industry files draft papers with SEBI to launch IPO
The initial public offering (IPO) includes a primary issuance of shares valued at ₹500 crore, alongside a secondary offering of 1.57 crore shares by two promoters.
Premji Invest backed Gold Plus Glass Industry, on Monday, submitted draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).
