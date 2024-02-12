Gold Plus Glass Industry files draft papers with SEBI to launch IPO

Premji Invest backed Gold Plus Glass Industry, on Monday, submitted draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering (IPO) includes a primary issuance of shares valued at ₹500 crore, alongside a secondary offering of 1.57 crore shares by two promoters – namely, Suresh Tyagi and Jimmy Tyagi – in addition to shares from Premji Invest-owned PI Opportunities Fund I and Kotak Special Situations Fund.

PI Opportunities Fund, an affiliate of Premji Invest, serves as the private equity and venture capital investment branch of the Premji Foundation, overseen by Azim Premji.

Together, these promoters collectively hold a 24.20 percent stake in the company, factoring in the conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) into equity shares. PI Opportunities Fund possesses a 16.45 percent stake in Gold Plus Glass via compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), while Kotak Special Situations Fund holds a 9.3 percent stake through CCDs.

Gold Plus Glass claims to be as the second-largest float glass manufacturer in India, boasting a 22 percent share of manufacturing capacity for float glass. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The repayment/ prepayment, will help reduce our outstanding indebtedness, assist us in maintaining debt-equity ratio and enable utilisation of some additional amount from our internal accruals for further investment in business growth and expansion," the company said.

As of September 30, the company operated three interchangeable production lines, capable of producing both clear glass and value-added glass, with a combined capacity of 2,050 tonnes per day across two locations: Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Belgaum in Karnataka.

From the total proceeds generated from the fresh issue of shares, the company plans to allocate ₹400 crore towards repaying outstanding loans, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes, as outlined in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of September 30, 2023, the company's aggregate outstanding borrowings amounted to ₹1,390 crore.

In the six months ending September, the company reported revenue of ₹834 crore and a profit of ₹42.5 crore. IIFL Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, and SBI Capital Markets serve as the book-running lead managers to the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

