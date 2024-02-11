Gold Plus Glass Industry files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹500 crore via IPO
Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of float glass, has submitted preliminary papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate fundraising via an initial public offering (IPO).
