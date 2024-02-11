Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of float glass, has submitted preliminary papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate fundraising via an initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Saturday, the IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.56 crore shares by promoters and investor shareholders.

The individuals and entities participating in the OFS include Suresh Tyagi, Jimmy Tyagi, PI Opportunities Fund-I, and Kotak Special Situations Fund.

Additionally, the Delhi-based company is contemplating raising ₹100 crore through a pre-IPO placement, which would result in a reduction of the issue size if executed. Out of the total proceeds of ₹500 crore, approximately ₹400 crore will be allocated towards debt repayment, with the remaining portion earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Gold Plus Glass Industry holds a significant position in the Indian float glass market, boasting a manufacturing capacity share of 22% as of September 2023. Its product offerings cater to various industries such as automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, featuring a diverse range of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes clear glass, along with 28 varieties of value-added glass products and 11 types of processed glass products. Furthermore, it possesses the capability to produce special thickness clear glass from its existing operational production line at the Belgaum, Karnataka facility.

In April 2022, the company initially filed draft papers with SEBI for an IPO, obtaining approval from the regulator to proceed with the issue. However, the IPO was not launched at that time.

Leading financial institutions such as IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets are serving as the book running lead managers for the IPO.

