Gold’s rally to give way to largest IPO by an Indian jeweler

“While there are issues with demand, which may probably take a year or year-and-a-half to recover, at the end of the day the IPO will sail through because there is demand for an instrument or company which is a jewelry company," according to Chirag Sheth, a consultant at Metals Focus Ltd. “At this moment, you really don’t have many big jewelry players in India and investors don’t have too many options to put their money in except couple of companies."