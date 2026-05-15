Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO allotment date in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO allotment date today: Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, 15 May). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 840.74 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering of Goldline Pharmaceutical Ltd opened on Tuesday, 12 May and ended on Thursday, 14 May.

Investors can review the allocation information to see how many shares have been assigned to them, if applicable. The allocated shares will be visible in the IPO allocation status. Applicants who did not receive any shares will initiate the refund process. The assigned shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, 18 May. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, 19 May on BSE SME.

Advertisement

Also Read | Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO booked over 211x so far on third bidding day

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO GMP today Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO GMP is +15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey-market premium, the estimated listing price of Goldline Pharmaceutical shares is ₹58 apiece, which is 34.88% lower than the IPO price of ₹43.

Based on grey-market activity observed over the last 9 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is expected to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹25, according to expert opinion.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

How to check Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO allotment in the registrar's website? If you have submitted an application for the Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO, you can promptly verify your Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment status on the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Advertisement

Step 1 To directly enter your login details, visit the Bigshare website at https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- This link is relevant to the IPO allocation for the Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO.

Step 2 From the available options, select "Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO."

Step 3 Choose either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply click on "Search." You can check your Shree Ram Twistex IPO using a computer or a mobile device.

Also Read | Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO subscribed over 22 times on Day 1: Check latest GMP

How to check Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3 Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

Also Read | Flipkart IPO likely to be delayed, says report

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.