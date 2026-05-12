Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO opens today: Check GMP, subscription status, and other details

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Goldline Pharmaceutical opened for subscription today, 12 May, and will close on Thursday, 14 May. The SME IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹ ₹41-43 per share.

The company aims to raise ₹11.61 crore from this issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 0.27 crore shares with no offer for sale component.

The basis of allotment for the IPO is likely to be finalised on May 15, 2026. Investors who receive shares are expected to see them credited to their demat accounts by May 18, while applicants who do not receive allotment may get their refunds initiated the same day. The company is tentatively scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform on May 19.

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO is strong, as the SME IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is ₹17 on 12 May. This suggests that the stock was likely to debut at ₹60, a premium of 39.53% from the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO subscription status The subscription for this SME IPO will start at 10:00 am.

Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO Details According to the company, the funds raised through the public issue will primarily be utilised to reduce existing debt obligations, including unsecured borrowings, term loans and working capital liabilities. A part of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes, with such utilisation capped at either 15% of the gross proceeds or ₹1,000 lakh, whichever is lower.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares in one lot. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹2.58 lakh for 6,000 shares.

Ahead of the IPO opening, Goldline Pharmaceutical raised ₹3.15 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investor bidding process was conducted on May 11, 2026.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. The market-making responsibilities for the IPO will be handled by Nirman Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd..

About Goldline Pharmaceutical Goldline Pharmaceutical sells its products under the in-house “Goldline” brand and operates across five different pharmaceutical categories. The company follows an asset-light business strategy, outsourcing manufacturing to third-party partners instead of running its own production facilities. The company currently works with 15 contract manufacturers that produce medicines and healthcare products.

Since the company does not own any manufacturing unit, its operations are heavily dependent on external vendors for production and supply management. Distribution of products is handled through a network of eight distributors, with the company generally offering a credit period of up to 60 days.

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Goldline Pharmaceutical’s business remains largely concentrated in western and central India, with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh together contributing more than 70% of its overall revenue.

On the financial front, the company has posted steady growth in revenue over the last few years. Revenue from operations increased from ₹19.85 crore in FY2023 to ₹23.57 crore in FY2024, before rising further to ₹28.06 crore in FY2025. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company reported revenue of ₹21.41 crore.

The company also witnessed a strong improvement in profitability during the period under review. Its profit after tax (PAT) margin expanded sharply from 1.31% in FY2023 to 10.09% in FY2025.