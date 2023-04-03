Goldman Sachs-backed SAMHI Hotels refiles draft IPO papers, cuts issue size3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- In September 2019, SAMHI Hotels had filed for IPO, looking to raise ₹1,800 crore to ₹2,000 crore, but later dropped plans.
New Delhi: SAMHI Hotels, backed by Goldman Sachs, has refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).
