The app for Alipay, the mobile payments service operated by Ant Group, is seen on a smartphone in Beijing. (AP)
The app for Alipay, the mobile payments service operated by Ant Group, is seen on a smartphone in Beijing. (AP)

Goldman Sachs joins Ant's up to $30 billion IPO banking syndicate: Report

1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 11:47 AM IST Julie Zhu , Kane Wu , Scott Murdoch , Agencies

Ant is seeking to raise about $30 billion with a valuation of about $225 billion in Hong Kong and Shanghai

Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's initial public offering of up to $30 billion, as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group plans to do a simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the appointment. Ant also declined to comment.

Ant’s Mega IPO Sets Up Jack Ma to Escalate War With Tencent


The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. (REUTERS)

An Alipay logo is seen at a cashier in Shanghai (REUTERS)

