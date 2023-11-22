Gopal Snacks files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹650 crore via IPO
Gopal Snacks has filed draft papers with SEBI. The proposed issue is entirely an offer for sale of equity shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.
Rajkot-based Gopal Snacks has filed its draft preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by promoters and other selling shareholder, according to the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started