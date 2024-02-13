Gopal Snacks gets SEBI nod to raise ₹650 crore via IPO
The shares are offered at a face value of ₹1 and is entirely an offer for sale of equity shares worth up to ₹650 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders with no fresh issue of shares.
Rajkot-based ethnic snack company Gopal Snacks Limited, on Tuesday, received final observation from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise ₹650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
