Gopal Snacks IPO allotment today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Gopal Snacks IPO allotment date : The Gopal Snacks IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status today in Gopal Snacks IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Gopal Snacks IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 6, and closed on Monday, March 11.

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status was 9.02 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, March 13, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday.

Gopal Snacks IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, March 14.

View Full Image Gopal Snacks IPO details.

If you have applied for the Gopal Snacks IPO, you can do a Gopal Snacks IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status of your application below: Gopal Snacks IPO :

How to check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on Registrar site

Step 1

Visit the IPO registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP today

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP or grey market premium is +8. This indicates Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gopal Snacks share price is indicated at ₹409 apiece, which is 2% higher than the IPO price of ₹401.

Based on last 14 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP expects a tepid listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹122, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

