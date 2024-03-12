Gopal Snacks IPO allotment today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
Gopal Snacks IPO share allotment to be finalised on March 12. Investors can check Gopal Snacks IPO status on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website by entering application details. Refunds for unallotted shares start on March 13, listing date set for March 14.
Gopal Snacks IPO allotment date : The Gopal Snacks IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status today in Gopal Snacks IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Gopal Snacks IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 6, and closed on Monday, March 11.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started