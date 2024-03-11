Gopal Snacks IPO continues to garner strong interest on Day 3; check latest GMP, subscription status, more
Gopal Snacks Limited offers a variety of savory products under the 'Gopal' brand. Its IPO subscription status shows positive response from investors.The IPO closes on March 11 with a price band of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share.
Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status: From where it left off on day 2, the issue continues to gain momentum on day 3 with some positive response from its investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing to the issue.
