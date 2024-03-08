Gopal Snacks IPO: GMP, subscription status, review to allotment date. Apply or not?
Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: Shares of the FMCG company are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today, say market observers
Gopal Snacks IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gopal Namkeen Limited popularly known as Gopal Snacks Limited opened for subscribers on 6th March 2024 and the public issue will remain open till 11th March 2024. This means Gopal Snacks IPO subscription date will end on Monday next week. So, the primary market investor has just one day in hand to apply for the public offer. The company has fixed the Gopal Snacks IPO price band at ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share. As per the Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status available on the BSE website, the book build issue has been booked 1.40 times in the first two days of bidding. Meanwhile, the grey market is signaling a positive debut of Gopal Snacks shares on Dalal Street. According to stock market experts, shares of Gopal Namkeen Limited are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today.
