Gopal Snacks IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gopal Namkeen Limited popularly known as Gopal Snacks Limited opened for subscribers on 6th March 2024 and the public issue will remain open till 11th March 2024. This means Gopal Snacks IPO subscription date will end on Monday next week. So, the primary market investor has just one day in hand to apply for the public offer. The company has fixed the Gopal Snacks IPO price band at ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share. As per the Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status available on the BSE website, the book build issue has been booked 1.40 times in the first two days of bidding. Meanwhile, the grey market is signaling a positive debut of Gopal Snacks shares on Dalal Street. According to stock market experts, shares of Gopal Namkeen Limited are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status In the first two days of bidding, the public issue was booked 2.01 times while its NII portion got subscribed 1.63 times. The QIB portion of the public issue was subscribed 0.09 times. The employees portion of the book build issue was booked 3.22 times.

Important Gopal Snacks IPO details 1] Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today, say market observers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Gopal Snacks IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share.

3] Gopal Snacks IPO date: The public issue opened for bidding on 6th March 2024 and will remain available till 11th March 2024. This means, bidding for the book build issue will end on Monday next week.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

4] Gopal Snacks IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹650 crore, which is completely offer for sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Gopal Snacks IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue comprises 37 company shares.

6] Gopal Snacks IPO allotment date: The finalization of share allocation is expected on 12th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week.

7] Gopal Snacks IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Gopal Snacks IPO listing: The initial public offer of Gopal Namkeen Limited is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Gopal Snacks IPO listing date: The mainboard issue is expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on 14th March 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week.

Gopal Snacks IPO: Apply or not? 10] Gopal Snacks IPO review: On whether one should apply for the book build issue or not, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "On valuation parse at the upper band of Rs.401/-, the issue is asking a Market cap of Rs.4997/- cr. Based on annualized FY 2024 earnings, a fully diluted post-IPO paid-up capital, the company is asking a P/E of 45x which seems the offer reasonably priced by looking at the listed peers who are trading in the range of ~60x. Investors should also look at IPO offers that come with 100% OFS i.e Rs.650/- cr issue which is an area of concern for new investors, but with a relentless focus on quality, affordability, and consumer preferences, Gopal Snacks has successfully established its "Gopal" brand as a household name, resonating with consumers across diverse regional tastes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Rajan Shinde of Mehta Equities said, "We believe leveraging its brand recognition and advanced manufacturing capabilities, the company is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for savory snacks in the organized market. Hence, considering all the limitations we recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE" to the Gopal Snacks Ltd IPO for a long-term perspective."

Anand Rathi has also given a 'subscribe' tag to the public offer of the FMCG company saying, "Gopal Snacks Ltd is one of the largest and prominent FMCG players in India, offering Indian ethnic snacks and other products. The company intends to accelerate expansion in its focus markets, comprising Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. GSL will be focusing on geographical markets which are in proximity to existing manufacturing facilities. Therefore, this move will not only enable them to increase their topline growth but will also rationalize its operating expenses."

Choice Broking, Reliance Securities, BP Equities, Sushil Finance, swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also given a 'subscribe' tag to this book build issue whereas Emkay Global and InCred Equities have not rated this book build offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. subscription

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!