Gopal Snacks IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not as bidding ends today?
Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: Shares of the FMCG company are available at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market today, say market observers
Gopal Snacks IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Gopal Namkeen Limited opened on 6th March 2024 and will remain open till 11th March 2024. This means that bidding for Gopal Snacks IPO is going to end today and investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public issue. The FMCG company has fixed the Gopal Snacks IPO price band at ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share. Gopal Snacks IPO listing date is most likely on 14th March 2024. As per the Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status, the book build issue was booked 1.40 times in the first two days of bidding. Meanwhile, ahead of the last date of Gopal Snacks IPO subscription, the grey market is signaling a positive listing of the FMCG company's shares. According to stock market observers, Gopal Snacks IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹25.
