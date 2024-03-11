Gopal Snacks IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Gopal Namkeen Limited opened on 6th March 2024 and will remain open till 11th March 2024. This means that bidding for Gopal Snacks IPO is going to end today and investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public issue. The FMCG company has fixed the Gopal Snacks IPO price band at ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share. Gopal Snacks IPO listing date is most likely on 14th March 2024. As per the Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status , the book build issue was booked 1.40 times in the first two days of bidding. Meanwhile, ahead of the last date of Gopal Snacks IPO subscription, the grey market is signaling a positive listing of the FMCG company's shares. According to stock market observers, Gopal Snacks IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹25.

As per the market observers, Gopal Snacks IPO grey market premium today is ₹25. Experts said that Gopal Snacks IPO GMP is expected to further improve as the secondary market is looking positive.

They said that the 50-stock index is heading towards 22,750 levels and hence there can be some bullish trend regarding Gopal Snacks IPO on Monday. However, it should be noted that Gopal Snacks IPO GMP on Thursday had ended at ₹45. This means the grey market sentiments have turned a little cautious during the three-day weekend.

In the first two days of bidding, the book build issue was subscribed 1.40 times whereas the retail portion of the public issue was subscribed 2.01 times. The NII portion of the public issue was booked 1.63 times while the QIB segment was booked 0.09 times.

Giving 'subscribe' tag to Gopal Snacks IPO, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "On valuation parse at the upper band of Rs.401/-, the issue is asking a Market cap of Rs.4997/- cr. Based on annualized FY 2024 earnings, a fully diluted post-IPO paid-up capital, the company is asking a P/E of 45x which seems the offer reasonably priced by looking at the listed peers who are trading in the range of ~60x. Investors should also look at IPO offers that come with 100% OFS i.e Rs.650/- cr issue which is an area of concern for new investors, but with a relentless focus on quality, affordability, and consumer preferences, Gopal Snacks has successfully established its "Gopal" brand as a household name, resonating with consumers across diverse regional tastes. We believe leveraging its brand recognition and advanced manufacturing capabilities, the company is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for savory snacks in the organized market. Hence, considering all the limitations we recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE" to the Gopal Snacks Ltd IPO for a long-term perspective."

Choice Broking has also given a 'subscribe' rating to the initial public offer saying, "At higher price band, Gopal Snacks IPO is demanding an EV/TTM sales multiple of 3.7 times, which is in-line to the peer average of 3.9 times. Thus the issue is fully priced. Hence, we are assigning a “Subscribe with Caution" rating for the issue."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

