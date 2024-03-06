Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status: The Gopal Snacks IPO got off to sluggish start on its first day of opening. There are still two days of hope left for Gopal Snacks, though. The overall, Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status was 43%, at 15:54 IST, as per BSE data. The retail investors portion has been subscribed 73%, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 29%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.36 times.

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO opens for bidding today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?

Gopal Snacks IPO has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, March 6), and will close on Monday, March 11. The Rajkot-based company has raised ₹193.94 crores from the anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

View Full Image Gopal Snacks IPO details.

It has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹3.5 crore. A discount of ₹38 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO: Rajkot-based company raises ₹194 crore from anchor investors

The company's promoters Gopal Agriproducts, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani.

Under the "Gopal" brand, the company offers a broad range of savoury products. These include fast-moving consumer goods like papad, spices, gramme flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi, as well as ethnic snacks like namkeen and gathiya and western snacks like wafers, extruded snacks, and snack pellets.

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status

Gopal Snacks IPO has received bids for 52,05,197 shares against 1,19,79,993 shares on offer, at 15:54 IST, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 43,18,011 shares against 59,38,977 shares on offer for this segment.

The non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 7,45,735 shares against 25,45,276 on offer for this segment.

The QIBs portion have received 4,218 shares against 33,93,700 shares on offer for this segment.

The employee portion have received 1,38,935 shares against 1,02,040 shares on offer for this segment.

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO to open tomorrow; Here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

Gopal Snacks IPO details

Gopal Snacks IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by the promoters and other investors.

In addition to Gopal Agriproducts Private Ltd (selling shares worth ₹520 crore) and promoter Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani (selling shares worth ₹80 crore), there will be another selling stakeholder, Harsh Sureshkumar Shah (selling shares worth ₹50 crore).

The Gopal Namkeen IPO's book running lead managers are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP today

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP or grey market premium is +51. This indicates Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of ₹51 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gopal Snacks share price is indicated at ₹452 apiece, which is 12.72% higher than the IPO price of ₹401.

Based on last 8 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹122, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO: Price band set at ₹381-401 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!