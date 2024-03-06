Gopal Snacks IPO: Issue subscribed 43% on day 1 so far, retail portion booked 73%; check GMP
Gopal Snacks IPO reserves shares for QIB, NII, retail investors, and employees. Offers ₹38 discount per share for eligible employees. Promoters are Gopal Agriproducts, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani.
Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status: The Gopal Snacks IPO got off to sluggish start on its first day of opening. There are still two days of hope left for Gopal Snacks, though. The overall, Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status was 43%, at 15:54 IST, as per BSE data. The retail investors portion has been subscribed 73%, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 29%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.36 times.
