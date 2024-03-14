Gopal Snacks IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts signal on share debut
Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that Gopal Snacks IPO listing price would be around ₹401, say market observers
Gopal Snacks IPO: The listing date of Gopal Snacks Limited has been fixed on 14th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Gopal Snacks shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE in a special pre-open session during Thursday deals. Gopal Snacks share price will become available for traders and investors from 10:00 AM today. Meanwhile, on the Gopal Snacks IPO listing date, shares of the FMCG company are trading at par in the grey market today.
