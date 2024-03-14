Gopal Snacks IPO: The listing date of Gopal Snacks Limited has been fixed on 14th March 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Gopal Snacks shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE in a special pre-open session during Thursday deals. Gopal Snacks share price will become available for traders and investors from 10:00 AM today. Meanwhile, on the Gopal Snacks IPO listing date, shares of the FMCG company are trading at par in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, March 14, 2024, the equity shares of Gopal Snacks Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, Gopal Snacks IPO received a healthy subscription demand but the muted secondary market mood and 100 Percent OFS may spoil the listing party. They said that Gopal Snacks IPO listing may be soft as no funds would be coming into the company for growth.

Gopal Snacks IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Gopal Snacks IPO listing, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities said, “While considering subdued secondary market scenario and continued selling pressure seen in Mid & Small caps spaces, Gopal may be the victim and listing can be on a flat to muted note. The soft listing seems to be justified as the offer was 100 percent offer for sale and no funds would be coming into the company for growth."

Infpgraphic: Courtesy mintgenie

Expecting a muted debut for Gopal Snacks shares, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, "Gopal Snacks is likely headed for a muted listing. The company's fundamentals appear weak due to its reliance on a narrower set of products and regions. While it has a robust presence in Gujarat, it lacks strength in other regions."

Asked about the range in which Gopal Snacks IPO may be listed, VLA Ambala — a SEBI registered research analyst said, "Gopal Snacks is an OFS and thus even with this IPO, no funds will be directed towards business expansions and growth. However, their finances have shown a good growth graph so far. However, this IPO is coming when the Broader Market sentiments are weak and weaker in Mid-Caps and Small-Caps and the impact is also visible in the IPOs. When I accumulate all these factors together, I forecast the IPO to get a discounted listing in the early ₹370 to ₹392 range." VLA Ambala said that in the case of a relief rally on Dalal Street, Gopal Snacks IPO may list close to ₹392 levels while in case of further extension of the selling pressure, Gopal Snacks IPO may list close to ₹370 apiece levels.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the FMCG company are trading at par in the grey market today. This means, Gopal Snacks IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is zero. So, the grey market is signaling that Gopal Snacks IPO listing price would be around ₹401.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

