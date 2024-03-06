Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, March 6), and will close on Monday, March 11. The Rajkot-based company has raised ₹193.94 crores from the anchor investors. The company notified the bourses that it allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at ₹401 apiece on Tuesday, March 05, to anchor investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

It has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹3.5 crore. A discount of ₹38 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

The company's promoters Gopal Agriproducts, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani.

Under the "Gopal" brand, the company offers a broad range of savoury products. These include fast-moving consumer goods like papad, spices, gramme flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi, as well as ethnic snacks like namkeen and gathiya and western snacks like wafers, extruded snacks, and snack pellets.

The company's listed peers as per the red herring prospectus (RHP) are Bikaji Foods International Ltd (with a P/E of 104.67), and Prataap Snacks Ltd (with a P/E of 137.87).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Gopal Snacks Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 170.52% while its revenue increased by 3.1%.

Gopal Snacks IPO details

Gopal Snacks IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by the promoters and other investors.

In addition to Gopal Agriproducts Private Ltd (selling shares worth ₹520 crore) and promoter Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani (selling shares worth ₹80 crore), there will be another selling stakeholder, Harsh Sureshkumar Shah (selling shares worth ₹50 crore).

The Gopal Namkeen IPO's book running lead managers are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP today

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP or grey market premium is +65. This indicates Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gopal Snacks share price is indicated at ₹466 apiece, which is 16.21% higher than the IPO price of ₹401.

Based on last 7 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹122, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Gopal Snacks IPO Review

“The company is one of the largest and prominent FMCG company mainly in namkeen and other ready to eat packaged foods. It has posted growth in its top and bottom lines despite declining capacity utilization, indicating its scaling margins with economical consumer packs. Based on FY24 annualised earnings, the issue appears full priced. Investors may park funds for the medium to long term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

