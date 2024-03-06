Gopal Snacks IPO opens for bidding today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?
Gopal Snacks IPO includes an OFS of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by promoters and other investors. The IPO price band is set at ₹381-401 per share. Grey market premium for Gopal Snacks shares is +65, indicating a strong listing is expected.
Gopal Snacks IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, March 6), and will close on Monday, March 11. The Rajkot-based company has raised ₹193.94 crores from the anchor investors. The company notified the bourses that it allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at ₹401 apiece on Tuesday, March 05, to anchor investors.
