Gopal Snacks IPO: Price band, finances- here are 8 key things to know from RHP

Gopal Snacks IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 6, and will close on Monday, March 11.

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, while the shares of the company may be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Here are 8 key things to know about the IPO from the RHP:

1. Gopal Snacks IPO price band: The price band of the IPO is fixed in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per share of the face value of ₹1. The lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

2. Gopal Snacks IPO size: This IPO is a book-built issue of ₹650 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 1.62 crore shares.

3. Gopal Snacks IPO promoters: The promoters of the company are Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani and Gopal Agriproducts.

4. Reservation: The FMCG company IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for QIB, not less than 35 per cent of the issue for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent of the net issue for NII.

5. Gopal Snacks IPO registrar and book-running manager: Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

6. Risks: According to the RHP, an inability to anticipate and adapt to evolving consumer tastes, preferences and demand for particular products, or ensure product quality may adversely impact demand for the company's products, brand loyalty, business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

Moreover, the sale of its products is concentrated in its core market of Gujarat. So, any adverse developments affecting its operations in such region could hurt its business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

7. Company's revenue: The company's revenues from operations for the first six months of FY24 stood at ₹676.2 crore. The company saw a gradual increase in its revenue from operations in the last three financial years. As per the RHP, its revenue from operations for FY21, FY22 and FY23 stood at ₹1,128.86 crore, ₹1,352.16 crore and ₹1,394.65 crore respectively.

8. Company's PAT: The company's profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners of the company for the first six months of FY24 stood at ₹55.57 crore. Its PAT rose significantly in the last three financial years. As per the RHP, its PAT for FY21, FY22 and FY23 stood at ₹21.12 crore, ₹41.54 crore and ₹112.37 crore respectively.

