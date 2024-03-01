Gopal Snacks IPO: Price band set at ₹381-401 per share; check issue details, key dates, more
Gopal Snacks IPO price band set at ₹381-401 per share. Subscription from March 6 to 11. Anchor investor allocation on March 5. Lot size of 37 shares. Reserved portions for QIB, NII, retail investors, and employees with a discount.
The Gopal Snacks IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Gopal Snacks IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, and will close on Monday, March 11. The allocation to anchor investors for the Gopal Snacks IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 5.
