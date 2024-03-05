Gopal Snacks IPO: Rajkot-based company raises ₹194 crore from anchor investors
Gopal Snacks raised ₹193.94 crores from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at ₹401 per share on Tuesday, March 05, 2024, to anchor investors.
Rajkot-based Gopal Snacks Limited has garnered ₹193.94 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Wednesday, March 06, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started