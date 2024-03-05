Gopal Snacks IPO: Rajkot-based company raises 194 crore from anchor investors

Gopal Snacks raised ₹ 193.94 crores from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at ₹ 401 per share on Tuesday, March 05, 2024, to anchor investors.

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at ₹401 per share on Tuesday, March 05, 2024, to anchor investors.

Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were Ashoka White Oak, White Oak MF, DSP MF, Quant MF, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management (360 One), Natixis, BNP Paribas, OptiMix Global Emerging Markets Share Trust, Edelweiss MF, HDFC Life Insurance, ITI MF, Leading Light Fund, Bay Capital, BoFA Securities and Copthall Mauritius

Out of the total allocation of 48,36,657 equity shares to the anchor investors, 16,95,455 equity shares were allocated to 5 domestic mutual funds through a total of 9 schemes amounting to ₹67.98 crore (approx.) i.e. 35.05 % of the Total Anchor Book Size.

Gopal Snacks IPO details The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to ₹650 crore.

The company is proposing to open its initial public offering of equity shares on Wednesday, March 06, 2024, and closes on Monday, March 11, 2024. The price band for the offer has been determined at ₹381 – ₹401 per equity share.

The IPO will fetch ₹650 crore at the upper end of the price band. Investors can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

The offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors.

Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

