Gopal Snacks IPO set to debut on bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP hints ahead of listing
Gopal Snacks IPO closed with adequate subscriptions. Listing on March 14. Retail investors subscribed 4.01 times, NII 9.50 times, QIB 17.50 times, and employees 6.87 times. GMP at -12 suggests discount listing. IPO price band ₹381-401.
Gopal Snacks IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, March 14). Gopal Snacks IPO allotment has been finalised. Today (Wednesday, March 13), we will see the crediting of shares to demat accounts for those who have been allocated shares. For those who have not received their shares, the refund process will also take place today.
