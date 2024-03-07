Gopal Snacks IPO's retail portion fully subscribed on Day 2; check GMP, subscription status, review, more. Apply or not?
Gopal Snacks IPO GMP is +40, indicating a premium of ₹40 in the grey market. The estimated listing price is ₹441 apiece, 9.98% higher than the IPO price. Reliance Securities recommends 'SUBSCRIBE' to the issue, while Anand Rathi suggests 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating.
Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status: Despite a slow start on its first day, Gopal Snacks appears to be gathering up steam on its second day, as the retail section was fully booked within a few hours of opening. On the second day, the overall subscription rate appears to be strong and is getting closer to being fully booked.
