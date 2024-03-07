Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status: Despite a slow start on its first day, Gopal Snacks appears to be gathering up steam on its second day, as the retail section was fully booked within a few hours of opening. On the second day, the overall subscription rate appears to be strong and is getting closer to being fully booked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall, Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status was 88%, at 11:48 IST, as per BSE data. The retail investors portion has been subscribed 1.34 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 81%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 8%, on the second day. The employee portion is booked 2.38 times.

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status was 56%, as per BSE data, on Day 1. The retail investors portion has been subscribed 89%, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 49%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.64 times.

Gopal Snacks IPO has opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 6, and will close on Monday, March 11. The Rajkot-based company has raised ₹193.94 crores from the anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

The company's promoters Gopal Agriproducts, Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani.

Under the "Gopal" brand, the company offers a broad range of savoury products. These include fast-moving consumer goods like papad, spices, gramme flour or besan, noodles, rusk, and soan papdi, as well as ethnic snacks like namkeen and gathiya and western snacks like wafers, extruded snacks, and snack pellets.

The company's listed peers as per the red herring prospectus (RHP) are Bikaji Foods International Ltd (with a P/E of 104.67), and Prataap Snacks Ltd (with a P/E of 137.87).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Gopal Snacks Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 170.52% while its revenue increased by 3.1%.

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status Gopal Snacks IPO has received bids for 1,05,46,480 shares against 1,19,79,993 shares on offer, at 11:48 IST, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 79,68,764 shares against 59,38,977 shares on offer for this segment.

The non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 20,61,973 shares against 25,45,276 on offer for this segment.

The QIBs portion have received 2,73,171 shares against 33,93,700 shares on offer for this segment.

The employee portion have received 2,42,572 shares against 1,02,040 shares on offer for this segment.

Gopal Snacks IPO details Gopal Snacks IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by the promoters and other investors.

In addition to Gopal Agriproducts Private Ltd (selling shares worth ₹520 crore) and promoter Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani (selling shares worth ₹80 crore), there will be another selling stakeholder, Harsh Sureshkumar Shah (selling shares worth ₹50 crore).

The Gopal Namkeen IPO's book running lead managers are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP today Gopal Snacks IPO GMP or grey market premium is +40. This indicates Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gopal Snacks share price is indicated at ₹441 apiece, which is 9.98% higher than the IPO price of ₹401.

Based on last 9 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP expects a tepid listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹122, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Reliance Securities According to the brokerage's report, the company has taken the lead in its local savoury snack market and has taken steps to expand nationally over the last five years. The company's goals include increasing sales growth in its key products and shifting towards western snacks to further diversify its product line, increase wallet share with customers, and grow its customer base with a targeted market for its unique offerings and product fitment in order to achieve scale and profitability of products.

“A first generation entrepreneur with strong understanding of the savouries markets, vertical manufacturing, backward integration of logistics and strong industry growth rates in existing and new markets will add multifold revenues and profitability in the coming years. Hence, we recommend an “SUBSCRIBE" to the issue," the brokerage said.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd The research report explains that the business will concentrate on markets in close proximity to its current production sites. As a result, by making this change, they will be able to reduce their operational costs in addition to growing their top line.

At the upper price band company is valued at P/E of 44.5x with a market cap of ₹4996.6 crore post issue of equity shares. We believe that valuations

of the company is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term" rating to the IPO," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

