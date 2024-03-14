Gopal Snacks share price makes a lacklustre debut on D-Street, stock opens with 12.5% discount at ₹351 apiece on NSE
Gopal Snacks share price had a lacklustre debut on the bourses, opening lower than the issue price. Experts anticipated the share price to list between ₹370 to ₹392 apiece. The IPO subscription status showed strong interest, with QIB portion subscribed 17.50 times and NII portion 9.50 times.
Gopal Snacks share price made a lacklustre debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Gopal Snacks share price opened at ₹351 per share, 12.47% lower than the issue price of ₹401. On BSE, Gopal Snacks share price today opened at ₹350 apiece, down 12.72% than the issue price.
