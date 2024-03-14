Gopal Snacks share price made a lacklustre debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Gopal Snacks share price opened at ₹351 per share, 12.47% lower than the issue price of ₹401. On BSE , Gopal Snacks share price today opened at ₹350 apiece, down 12.72% than the issue price.

Experts anticipated Gopal Snacks share price to list in the range of ₹370 to ₹392 apiece.

According to BSE data, Gopal Snacks IPO subscription status was 9.02 times on the third day. There were 4.01 times subscriptions for the retail investors portion, the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was booked 9.50 times, and the QIB portion was subscribed 17.50 times. The employee portion was booked 6.87 times.

It reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A total of ₹3.5 crore worth of reserved equity shares made up the employee portion. Eligible employees were given a discount of ₹38 per equity share.

The price band was set in the range of ₹381 to ₹401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Gopal Agriproducts, Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, and Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani are the company's promoters.

A range of savoury products are sold by the company under the "Gopal" brand. Among these are fast-moving consumer goods such soan papdi, papad, spices, noodles, and rusk. Included are wafers, extruded snacks, snack pellets, and other snacks from many cultures, such namkeen and gathiya.

Gopal Snacks IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by the promoters and other investors.

Apart from the founder Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani (selling shares worth ₹80 crore) and Gopal Agriproducts Private Ltd (selling shares worth ₹520 crore), there would be another shareholder selling, Harsh Sureshkumar Shah (selling shares worth ₹50 crore).

Axis Capital Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited are the book running lead managers for the Gopal Namkeen IPO. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP today

Gopal Snacks IPO grey market premium is -25. This indicates Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a discount of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the Gopal Snacks expected listing price today was indicated at ₹376 apiece, which is -6.23% lower than the IPO price of ₹401.

Based on last 16 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP shows trend to discount and expects a discount listing. The lowest GMP is ₹-25, while the highest GMP is ₹122, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

