Harsha Engineers share listing on Monday. What GMP suggests2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:17 PM IST
- Harsha Engineers IPO GMP today is ₹185, say market observers
Listen to this article
Harsha Engineers IPO: After allotment of shares, allottees and market observers are eagerly awaiting Harsha Engineers IPO listing date, which is most likely on 26th September 2022. Meanwhile, despite the weak trend in broader markets, it seems the stock is set for a strong listing. According to market observers, shares of Harsha Engineers International Ltd is available at a premium of ₹185, which is ₹15 above from its Thursday grey market premium (GMP).