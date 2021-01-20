Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Government to get 1,544 crore from IRFC IPO
The IPO of IRFC closed on Wednesday with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories, it said.

Government to get 1,544 crore from IRFC IPO

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST PTI

  • The IPO of IRFC closed on Wednesday with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories, it said.

NEW DELHI : The government will get 1,544 crore from the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

The government will get 1,544 crore from the initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

The 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Bidding time for retail investors in IRFC IPO was extended beyond 5 pm to take care of the large number of applications. IRFC IPO had a total size of 4,633 cr of which IRFC would get two thirds of the proceeds and the Government one third ( 1,544 cr)," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The IPO of IRFC closed on Wednesday with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories, it said.

"Against an amount of 3,244 cr to be raised (ex-anchor) bids of more than 11,200 cr have been received," Pandey tweeted.

So far in current fiscal, the government has mopped up 15,220 crore from disinvestment and share buyback.

The budgeted disinvestment mop up for current fiscal is 2.10 lakh crore. Of this 1.20 lakh crore is to come from minority stake sale in CPSEs and 90,000 crore from stake sale in state-owned financial institutions.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.