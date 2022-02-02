Govt to file DRHP for LIC IPO next week, at least 5% stake on offer

On a question of whether the government would prefer to dilute equity through multiple tranches, Pandey said, “The number of tranches will depend on us because it is a very complicated issue of when once can go for a new FPO because the size is very large, the number of shares is also very large, and it is depending upon that we have to decide how much we will be able to come out (in the first tranche)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}