There is a lot of interest and buzz in the market for the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India ( LIC ), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Sitharaman indicated that the IPO will happen in the current fiscal.

Speaking to reporters, the finance minister said, “Now that DRHP (for LIC IPO) is out, there is a buzz and a lot of interest in the market. I am glad the way in which it is crafted where shareholders also have a role to play. The way it has been crafted has created a lot of interest and we will be going ahead with it."

When asked whether the IPO will come in this financial year, FM Sitharaman said, "DRHP is not issued two years in advance. Is it?".

DRHP refers to Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Earlier on February, the state-owned insurer filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi for the sale of a 5 per cent stake by the government for an estimated ₹63,000 crore.

LIC IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) through which the Government of India would dilute 5 per cent of its stake by selling 31.63 crore shares.

LIC employees, policy holders to get discount

Employees and policy holders of the insurance behemoth would get a discount over the floor price.

On Monday, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said the insurance behemoth was watching the geo-political situation carefully, though it was keen on listing the IPO in March.

"We are watching the situation closely and carefully...but we are very keen on having a listing in March," Kumar had said when asked about the impact of the evolving geopolitical situation on the upcoming IPO.

As per the DRHP filed last week, the maximum bid amount under the Policyholder Reservation Portion by an eligible policyholder would not exceed ₹2,00,000 (net of policyholder discount).

LIC's share capital was raised from ₹100 crore to ₹6,325 crore during September last year to help facilitate the IPO.

Meanwhile, the RBI is also planning to sell dollars to banks and take out rupee liquidity via a forex swap, a move that will help the monetary authority manage liquidity in the banking system ahead of the country’s biggest share sale.

The central bank will enter into sell-buy swaps worth $5 billion with banks on March 8 to elongate the maturity profile of its forward dollar book, it said in a statement late Monday after the close of markets.

The step comes ahead of the LIC's initial share sale due in March, which is expected to bring in major foreign inflows.

LIC had also issued a clarification saying Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) subscribers are not eligible to avail the benefits offered to policyholders in the proposed IPO.

"It is a group insurance product and (PMJJBY policyholders) isn't eligible," LIC said in a statement.

The clarification came a day after Kumar said PMJJBY subscribers are also eligible for the benefits available for policyholders. However, LIC said in the statement that it was "inadvertently mentioned".

Last month, LIC reported a profit after tax of ₹1,437 crore for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 as compared with ₹6.14 crore in the year-ago period.

