Goyal Salt IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Goyal Salt IPO allotment date: Goyal Salt IPO's share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, October 6). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on October 6, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday, October 9.

Goyal Salt IPO listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, October 10 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Goyal Salt IPO.

If you have applied for the Goyal Salt IPO, you can check your Goyal Salt IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can check the Goyal Salt IPO allotment status of your application on the Goyal Salt IPO allotment link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

How to check Goyal Salt IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: 1.Log on to Goyal Salt IPO allotment page

2.Select IPO Name ‘Goyal Salt‘ from the drop-down menu bar

3.Select option from PAN number or application number

4.As per selection add PAN number, application number, or demat account number

5.Click on the ‘Search’ button

6.You will be able to see your Goyal Salt IPO allotment status on the screen

How to check Goyal Salt IPO Allotment Status on BSE? 1.Log on to the BSE IPO allotment page – BSEIndia.com

4.As per selection add PAN Number, application number, or demat account number

