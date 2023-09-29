Goyal Salt IPO Day 4: Issue subscribed 101 times so far; retail portion booked over 164x
Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue of ₹18.63 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 26, and will close on Tuesday, October 3.
Goyal Salt IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Goyal Salt Ltd, the producer and refiner of raw salts, opened for public subscription on September 26. Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue and an SME IPO.
