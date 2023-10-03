Goyal Salt IPO Day 5: Issue subscribed over 245 times so far on last day; retail portion booked 337x
Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue worth ₹18.63 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 26, and will close today, October 3.
Goyal Salt IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of raw salts producer Goyal Salt Ltd ends today. The ₹18.63-crore worth Goyal Salt IPO has received stellar response from investors so far.
