Goyal Salt IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of raw salts producer Goyal Salt Ltd ends today. The ₹18.63-crore worth Goyal Salt IPO has received stellar response from investors so far.

Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue and an SME IPO that opened for public subscription on September 26.

Rajasthan-based Goyal Salt Ltd is a refiner of raw salts procured from subsoil brine, used as industrial salts and edible salts. The company also produces and supplies industrial salt for soap and detergent industries, chemical industries and textile and dyeing industries. It also supplies industrial salts to industries producing glass, plastics, rubber, polyester and leather.

Let us take a look at Goyal Salt IPO subscription status, GMP and other key details.

Goyal Salt IPO Subscription Status Goyal Salt IPO has been subscribed 245.78 times in total so far on Tuesday, October 3, the fifth and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 79.85 crore equity shares as against 32.49 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available at 3:10 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 337.42 times in the retail category and 284.29 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far. The QIB quota is booked 43.75 times.

Goyal Salt IPO GMP Today Goyal Salt IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹20 per share, as per IPOWatch. The grey market suggests that Goyal Salt shares are trading higher by ₹20 than their issue price, in the grey market.

The GMP today indicates Goyal Salt IPO listing at a premium of 52.63% to the issue price.

Goyal Salt IPO Details Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue worth ₹18.63 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. The IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 26, and will close today, October 3.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of IPO allotment on October 6 and initiate refunds on October 9, while credit the shares to the demat accounts of eligible allottees on October 10.

Goyal Salt shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on October 11.

Goyal Salt IPO price band is fixed at ₹36 to ₹38 per share. The IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹114,000.

The Goyal Salt IPO issue size is ₹18.63 crore which entirely comprises a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. The face value of each Goyal Salt share is ₹10 apiece.

The company has already raised ₹5 crore from anchor investors on September 25, ahead of the IPO opening.

The book running lead manager of the Goyal Salt IPO is Holani Consultants Pvt Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

