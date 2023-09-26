Goyal Salt IPO: Price band, subscription status, GMP, other key details as SME issue opens3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Goyal Salt IPO price band is fixed at ₹36 to ₹38 per share. The IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹114,000.
Goyal Salt IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Goyal Salt Ltd, the producer and refiner of raw salts, opened for public subscription today, September 26. Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue and an SME IPO.
