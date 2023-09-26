Goyal Salt IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Goyal Salt Ltd, the producer and refiner of raw salts, opened for public subscription today, September 26. Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue and an SME IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goyal Salt Ltd is a Rajasthan-based refiner of raw salts procured from subsoil brine, used as industrial salts and edible salts.

The company also produces and supplies industrial salt for soap and detergent industries, chemical industries and textile and dyeing industries. It also supplies industrial salts to industries producing glass, plastics, rubber, polyester and leather.

Let us take a look at Goyal Salt IPO subscription status, GMP and other key details.

Goyal Salt IPO Details Goyal Salt IPO is a book built issue of ₹18.63 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares.

Goyal Salt IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 26, and will close on Friday, September 29.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of IPO allotment on October 5 and initiate refunds on October 6, while credit the shares to the demat accounts of eligible allottees on October 9.

Goyal Salt shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on October 10.

Goyal Salt IPO price band is fixed at ₹36 to ₹38 per share. The IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹114,000.

The Goyal Salt IPO issue size is ₹18.63 crore which entirely comprises a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. The face value of each Goyal Salt share is ₹10 apiece.

The company has already raised ₹5 crore from anchor investors on September 25, ahead of the IPO opening.

The book running lead manager of the Goyal Salt IPO is Holani Consultants Pvt Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

In the IPO, the company has reserved 50% of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and 35% of the offer for Retail Investors.

Goyal Salt IPO Subscription Status Goyal Salt IPO has received stellar demand from investors as the public issue has been oversubscribed within hours of opening. Goyal Salt IPO has been subscribed 3.43 times in total so far on Tuesday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 1.11 crore equity shares as against 32.49 lakh shares on the offer, till 1:05 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 5.75 times in the retail category and 2.37 times in the NII category so far. QIBs are yet to place their bids.

Goyal Salt IPO GMP Today Goyal Salt IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹20 per share, as per IPOWatch. The grey market suggests that Goyal Salt shares are trading higher by ₹20 than their issue price, in the grey market.

The GMP today indicates a premium of more than 52% to the issue price.

