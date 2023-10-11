Goyal Salt makes stellar debut on D-street; SME shares lists with robust 242% premium at ₹130 apiece on NSE SME
The ₹18.63-crore worth initial public offering (IPO) of Goyal Salt Ltd received stellar response from investors.
Goyal Salt IPO Listing: Goyal Salt Ltd, the raw salts producer, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday. Goyal Salt shares were listed at ₹130 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 242% to the issue price of ₹38 per share.
