comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 10:52:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.7 0.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 636 0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.6 1.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 422.65 3.69%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.7 -0.13%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Goyal Salt makes stellar debut on D-street; SME shares lists with robust 242% premium at 130 apiece on NSE SME
Back Back

Goyal Salt makes stellar debut on D-street; SME shares lists with robust 242% premium at ₹130 apiece on NSE SME

 Livemint

The ₹18.63-crore worth initial public offering (IPO) of Goyal Salt Ltd received stellar response from investors.

Goyal Salt IPO is an SME IPO that opened for public subscription on September 26 and ended on October 3. (Image: Company Website)Premium
Goyal Salt IPO is an SME IPO that opened for public subscription on September 26 and ended on October 3. (Image: Company Website)

Goyal Salt IPO Listing: Goyal Salt Ltd, the raw salts producer, made a strong debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday. Goyal Salt shares were listed at 130 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 242% to the issue price of 38 per share.

The 18.63-crore worth initial public offering (IPO) of Goyal Salt Ltd received stellar response from investors.

Goyal Salt IPO is an SME IPO that opened for public subscription on September 26 and ended on October 3.

Goyal Salt IPO was subscribed 294.61 times in total at the end of the bidding process. The public issue was subscribed 377.97 times in the retail category and 382.45 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category. The QIB quota is booked 67.20 times.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The Rajasthan-based Goyal Salt Ltd is a refiner of raw salts procured from subsoil brine, used as industrial salts and edible salts. The company also produces and supplies industrial salt for soap and detergent industries, chemical industries and textile and dyeing industries. It also supplies industrial salts to industries producing glass, plastics, rubber, polyester and leather.

Goyal Salt raised 18.63 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares. The IPO price band was fixed at 36 to 38 per share. 

The company had already raised 5 crore from anchor investors on September 25, ahead of the IPO opening.

The book running lead manager of the Goyal Salt IPO is Holani Consultants Pvt Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Catch Live Market Updates here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App